Vishal Jethwa Shares His 'Guru Mantra' For Success In Films

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa, who successfully transitioned from the small screen to cinema, said the journey comes with its own set of challenges, but determination and a positive mindset make all the difference.

“When you come from TV to movies, you face difficulties,” Vishal, who started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in the show“Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap”, told IANS.

“But still, I feel that if you have the will to do something good, then you do it. I did the same. I welcomed every opportunity with love and gave my best in everything.I think this has been my Guru mantra. Then things happen. Some things we don't do, God makes us do them,” he said.

Now that he has a flourishing career in Hindi cinema, which demands extra hours of work, how does Vishal make time for his family?

“You are very close to your family. How do you manage? I am always connected on the phone. Even if I go out, I am always connected to my family on the phone. Otherwise, I don't even feel that I am away from my family because we are very close,” he said.

Vishal added:“But when I am at home, I try to spend as much time as possible with my family.”

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. In 2015, he was roped in to play Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. A year later he landed an important role of a terrorist in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

He made his Hindi film debut as an antagonist in the 2019 film Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji.

The actor's latest release is Homebound directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening.