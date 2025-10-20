Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Tables In Parliament Bills To Extend Martial Law, General Mobilization

2025-10-20 06:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the respective draft laws – No. 14128 "On Approval of the Presidential Decree 'On Extending Martial Law in Ukraine'," and No. 14129 "On Approval of the Presidential Decree 'On Extending General Mobilization'" – have been registered in parliament.

Both bills have been sent to the concerned parliamentary committee for consideration.

On July 25, Zelensky signed two laws extending the duration of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

