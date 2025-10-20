JCDC, Private Hospitals Association Discuss Strengthening Health Sector Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- In a move to reinforce Jordan's health resilience, the Jordan Center for Disease Control (JCDC) and the Private Hospitals Association are joining forces to enhance cooperation in epidemic response, data sharing, and national health preparedness.Adel Al-Belbisi, Director of the Center, and Fawzi Al-Hammouri, President of the Association, led discussions focused on building a stronger, more integrated healthcare system through public-private collaboration. The meeting, attended by members of the Association's board, explored mechanisms for improving information exchange, rapid response capabilities, and coordinated epidemic surveillance.Al-Belbisi stressed that private hospitals are not only essential healthcare providers but also strategic partners in ensuring national health security. He commended the sector's critical contributions during health crises and emphasized the need for continued collaboration.Al-Hammouri, in turn, expressed appreciation for the Center's leadership in coordinating Jordan's epidemic response. He reaffirmed the Association's commitment to working hand-in-hand with public institutions on joint programs, projects, and data-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening the health system's efficiency and adaptability.The meeting also featured a presentation on the Center's key mandates and its work on national health data projects, particularly the Health Data Governance Initiative and the Public Health Data Repository. Both sides agreed on the importance of private sector engagement in advancing digital transformation in healthcare.The two institutions concluded by agreeing to maintain close coordination and identify actionable areas for collaboration moving forward, with a shared goal of enhancing national readiness and creating a more resilient health infrastructure.