Food Antioxidants Market To Reach USD $3.31 Billion By 2029 At 11.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Food Antioxidants Market?The food antioxidants market size has seen significant growth in the past few years. The size is projected to expand from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include extended food shelf life, heightened consumer health awareness, expansion of the food industry, the trend towards natural and clean labels, and advancements in food preservation techniques.

In the coming years, the food antioxidants market is projected to experience significant expansion. In 2029, the market is estimated to reach $3.31 billion, with an 11.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors such as the use of natural ingredients and clean labels, awareness and demand among consumers for health and wellness, globalization of the food trade, food safety and preservation protocols, as well as their greater application in the meat and poultry industry could all contribute to the growth in the projection period. The market trends expected during this period may consist of innovative approaches to food processing, superfoods high in antioxidants, regional and ethnic flavors, food fortification, along with convenience and snacking.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Food Antioxidants Global Market Growth?

The surge in consumer demand for fortified food and drink products is likely to fuel the growth of the food antioxidants market. Fortified foods, also known as functional foods, have added nutrients due to their natural nutrient deficiencies. The escalating demand for these fortified products mainly stems from the heightened health awareness among consumers, an elderly population in search of better nutrition, and continual innovations in the field of food technology. Thanks to their ability to counteract free radicals contributing to oxidative stress and numerous health issues, antioxidants have gained recognition, enabling manufacturers to portray fortified products as health-enhancing foods. For example, a report issued by the US-based e-commerce growth agency, Common Thread Collective in April 2022 showed that worldwide sales of food and beverage products totaled $506 billion in 2021 and are forecasted to achieve $857 billion by 2025. As a result, the burgeoning demand for fortified food and drink items will catalyze the expansion of the food antioxidants market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Food Antioxidants Market?

Major players in the Food Antioxidants include:

. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. BASF SE

. Koninklijke DSM N.V

. Kemin Industries Inc.

. Eastman Chemical Company

. Frutarom Ltd.

. Barentz International B.V.

. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

. Kalsec Inc.

. Cargill Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Food Antioxidants Industry?

Participants in the food antioxidants market are steadily turning to merge and acquisition strategies to amplify their product assortment and global presence. Such tactics provide the industry's members with growth avenues, allowing them to optimize revenues through geographic proliferation and product array expansion. In one such example, in September 2023, the American food ingredient fabrication company, A&B Ingredients, introduced CytoGUARD® OX-WST, a naturally occurring antioxidant designed specifically for protein powders such as whey and yeast protein. Originating from natural tea extract, this antioxidant plays a crucial role in increasing product lifespan and preserving the quality of protein-dense products. It efficiently reduces hexanal concentrations, a primary indicator of lipid oxidation, and in turn, preserves the nutritional and sensory properties of proteins. CytoGUARD® OX-WST, as a clean-label constituent, aligns with the rising consumer trend towards natural and sustained food additives making it a requisite option for food producers seeking to enhance product integrity while complying with safety and quality norms.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Food Antioxidants Market Report?

The food antioxidantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Source: Fruits and Vegetables, Oils, Spices and Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, Other Sources

4) By Application: Fats and Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat and Poultry, Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Natural: Vitamins, Phenolic Compounds, Flavonoids, Plant Extracts, Essential Oils

2) By Synthetic: BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene), BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole), TBHQ (Tert-Butylhydroquinone), Propyl Gallate

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Food Antioxidants Industry?

In 2024, the food antioxidants market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also predicted to see the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report on the food antioxidants market encompasses several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

