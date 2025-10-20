403
Trump Threatens Colombia with Tariffs
(MENAFN) During remarks to the press on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration would completely halt all financial support to Colombia and introduce tariffs against the South American nation.
The decision, he explained, stemmed from what he sees as Colombia's failure to tackle narcotics production.
He also criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro, referring to him as “a lunatic.”
Upon his return to Washington, Trump addressed comments made earlier by Senator Lindsey Graham, confirming that the senator's statement regarding impending tariffs on Colombia was indeed “correct.” The specific tariff rates, Trump noted, would be disclosed on Monday.
“I’m stopping all payments to Colombia because they don’t have anything to do with their fight against drugs,” Trump declared.
He accused Colombia of actively producing and refining illegal substances, particularly cocaine, and claimed that the country had entirely abandoned its efforts to combat drug trafficking.
He went further, stating that Colombia “destroys families” through its international drug exports and alleged that the nation “has no intention” of reducing narcotics production.
Trump also claimed the Colombian government was spiraling out of control under what he described as the worst leadership in its history.
