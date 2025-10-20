Chery Brand Night Grandly Opens 'Co-Create The New Move' With Global Users In Wuhu

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chery Brand Night, themed 'Co-Create the New Move,' was successfully held in Wuhu, China on October 17. As a core segment of the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit, the event broke away from the conventional one-way presentation format to deliver a truly immersive, user-defined co-creation experience.

User representatives, media professionals, and brand partners from around the world came together to witness innovative developments in the intelligent mobility ecosystem, reflecting Chery's strong commitment to moving forward hand-in-hand with users and shaping the future together.

At the opening of the event, Zheng Songzhi (pictured), Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, took the stage to share the R&D journey behind the world's first 7-Seater Transformable Multi-SUV.

Starting in February 2024, Chery assembled an international team of 20 product experts who, over more than 300 days, conducted in-depth research across markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and Thailand. Through surveys of over 1,350 users and collection of more than 40,000 authentic feedback entries, the team gained deep insights into diverse user needs spanning work, family, and leisure scenarios.“We firmly believe that only by working together with our customers, we can develop and create excellent products.”Zheng Songzhi concluded.

Centered on the concept of“space freedom,” this vehicle introduces an innovative formula of“6=1.” Through its flexible seating arrangement and quick-release rear panel design, it achieves six different interior and exterior spatial combinations.

The launch event creatively showcased its three representative configurations: In 7-seat SUV mode, it features an extra-long 2,900 mm wheelbase and a segment-leading 69.5% space utilization rate, ensuring ample room for every passenger to relax.

In dual-row pickup mode, it offers a 600 L cargo volume with versatile anchor points, easily accommodating everything from surfboards and camping gear to everyday loads. For eco camping mode, it comes equipped with an intelligent power system, a side awning, and insect-proof features-delivering a complete, ready-to-go solution for outdoor adventures. With a 700 mm wading depth and professional-grade off-road angles, it is built to explore the extremes, enjoy the adventure, and return safely-turning the dream of ultimate freedom into reality.

The birth of this new vehicle is inseparable from the co-creation and participation of our users. User representatives from Indonesia, Chile, and Malaysia took the stage to share their simple yet profound dreams of what a vehicle should be. These stories revolved around family reunions, work-life balance, and personal expression. Though their aspirations differed, each narrative was equally authentic and vivid. It is precisely these dreams, rooted in the daily lives of global users, that ultimately shaped the starting point and original vision of Chery's product development.

Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, stated,“Today, I am proud to say that we have developed this new car, which we have Co-created and Co-defined with global users, meeting all demands of our customers.”

The Chery Brand Night was more than a product launch-it was a celebration of user co-creation. Owner representatives from Mexico, Kazakhstan, Chile, and Egypt took the stage to share their stories of growth alongside Chery. A highlight was the“Dream Home” segment, presented jointly by a Kazakhstani family and Mexican users, which beautifully symbolized the genuine, culture-transcending bonds among Chery's global community. The evening culminated in multinational performances and interactive sessions, showcasing Chery's open and inclusive brand character on the world stage.