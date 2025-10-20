QCTF's Al-Ghanim Wins World Triathlon Women's Committee Award Of Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fatma Issa Al-Ghanim (pictured) has received the 2025 World Triathlon Women's Committee Award of Excellence, recognising her pioneering leadership and lifelong dedication to advancing women's participation in triathlon and sport across Qatar and the region.

The announcement was made during the 38th World Triathlon Congress, held in Wollongong, Australia, where global leaders in triathlon gathered to celebrate excellence, inclusion, and the advancement of women in sport.

Al-Ghanim, who serves as Assistant Secretary General of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation (QCTF) and Vice President of the Arab Cycling Association, has played a transformative role in expanding opportunities for women in endurance sports. Under her leadership and that of her colleagues at the federation, women's participation in triathlon in Qatar has grown steadily, with increasing visibility, representation, and access at all levels of the sport.

Among her key initiatives is the“Cycle Her Way” program-an ambitious women's cycling initiative launched earlier this year under the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation's strategy to build a stronger foundation for women's cycling in Qatar.

The program has inspired hundreds of women of all backgrounds to take part in training sessions and community rides, creating a supportive pathway for women and girls to embrace sport as part of their lifestyle.

Al-Ghanim was also part of the leadership team behind the Asia Triathlon Cup 2021, which brought elite international racing-both men's and women's-back to Qatar for the first time in more than a decade. Continuing that legacy, she now serves as part of the organising leadership team bringing the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final to Doha for the first time, to be held from 10–13 December 2025.

Beyond the sporting field, Al-Ghanim also champions the stories of Arab women athletes through film and storytelling. Her debut documentary, Theatre of Dreams, will have its home debut at the upcoming Doha Film Festival in November 2025.

The film tells the story of her journey as captain of Qatar's first-ever women's national football team and the social challenges faced in breaking barriers for future generations.

“This award is a collective achievement-it represents every woman who took the first step, every supporter who stood beside us, and every leader who believed in inclusion. Our journey is still unfolding, but with every finish line we cross, we open a new starting line for the next generation,” said Al-Ghanim.

The Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation congratulated Al-Ghanim on this international recognition, noting that her achievement reflects Qatar's growing leadership in promoting women's sports and advancing the values of inclusion and equality outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.