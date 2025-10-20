Fast Attack Craft Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.1% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Fast Attack Craft Market?The rapid assault vessel market has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $5.49 billion in 2024 to $5.82 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as concerns over maritime security, geopolitical tensions, protection of exclusive economic zones (EEZ), the need to combat asymmetric threats, and the modernization of naval fleets.

The market size of fast attack craft is predicted to experience significant growth over the upcoming years, expanding to a value of $7.39 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The projected growth can be pinpointed to factors like escalating naval threats, persisting regional conflicts, emphasis on coastal defence, upgrade programmes, and naval force projection. Key influential trends in this period include the rise in the use of composite materials, the implantation of next generation sensors, the focusing on multi-mission capabilities, cooperative and joint development programs, and initiatives towards sustainability and fuel efficiency.

Download a free sample of the fast attack craft market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Fast Attack Craft Market?

The anticipated increase in maritime security is projected to boost the expansion of the fast attack craft market. Maritime security essentially refers to the protection of vessels and safety from sea crimes. Fast attack vessels play a pivotal role in maritime security by safeguarding ships and maritime operations from threats like terrorism, theft, piracy, and illicit trafficking of commodities and people. For instance, the International Chamber of Commerce, based in France, reported in June 2023 a surge in the piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships, with 65 occurrences in the first half of 2023 as compared to 58 incidents in the same period in 2022. As a result, the growing trend in maritime security is triggering the progression of the fast attack craft market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Fast Attack Craft Market?

Major players in the Fast Attack Craft Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BAE Systems plc

. Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH

. Navantia SA

. CMN Group

. China Shipbuilding And Offshore International Co. Ltd.

. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

. Damen Holding B.V.

. Fincantieri S.p.A.

. Goa Shipyard Limited

. Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fast Attack Craft Industry?

The prevailing trend in the fast-attack craft market is product innovation. To cement their place in the market, major firms including North Sea Boats, a company based in Indonesia that builds boats, are producing high-quality, innovative attack crafts. For the Indonesian Navy, this company launched the KRI Golok, a stealth trimaran fast attack vessel. It's a trimaran designed with a modern wave-piercing concept, allowing for considerable stability due to its greater beam and enabling the ship to slice through waves instead of climbing over them. This feature set reduces pitching and rolling, thereby offering a stable weapons platform and enabling the vessel to maintain higher average speeds comfortably and safely even in rough weather. The vessel also incorporates stealth design elements that lower its chance of detection by reducing Radar, Infrared, Acoustic, and Magnetic signatures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fast Attack Craft Market Report?

The fast attack craft market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC), Non-Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC), Other Types

2) By Weapon: Missile, Torpedo, Gun, Other Weapons

3) By Distribution Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

4) By Application: National Defense, Technical Research, Fighting, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC): Guided Missile Boats, Anti-Ship Missile Platforms, Surface-To-Surface Missile Armed FAC

2) By Non-Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC): Gunboats, Patrol Boats, Interceptor Boats

3) By Other Types: Hybrid Fast Attack Craft, Unmanned Fast Attack Craft, Support And Auxiliary Craft

View the full fast attack craft market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Fast Attack Craft Market?

For the year 2024, the Fast Attack Craft Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region in the market. It is expected to grow consistently. The report provides in-depth data for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fast Attack Craft Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

Evtol Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

report/evtol-aircraft-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: