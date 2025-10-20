Intelligent Airways Transportation Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $28.54 Billion By 2029 TBRC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Intelligent Airways Transportation Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the intelligent airways transportation market. The market, which is set at $19.49 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $20.97 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth recorded in the previous period is a result of early implementation of RFID and barcoding, the advent of initial AI systems, the application of biometric authentication, the incorporation of IoT within the aviation sector and primal efforts towards sustainability.

It's anticipated that the intelligent airways transportation market will experience robust growth in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to expand to $28.54 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The expansion during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as customer expectations and experiences, green initiatives and sustainability, risk management and cybersecurity, data analysis and decision making, along with market expansion and growth. Key trends for this period consist of automation and robotics, IoT and connectivity, AI and predictive analytics, smart infrastructure and sensors, biometrics and security, along with energy efficiency and sustainability.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Intelligent Airways Transportation Market?

The growth of the intelligent airways transportation market is set to be propelled forward due to the escalating preference for airways transport across all modes of transportation. The rise in utilization of airways indicates a growing trend of choosing air travel for both passenger and freight movements. Intelligent airways transportation brings about enhanced safety, superior efficiency, better customer services, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, by April 2023, the International Air Transport Association, a Canada based worldwide alliance of airlines, saw the total air traffic in February 2022 surge by 55.5% compared to 2021. Moreover, in 2022, international traffic and domestic traffic climbed by 89.7% and 25.2% respectively, relative to 2021. Therefore, it's evident that the increasing usage of airways transportation is powering the expansion of the intelligent airways transportation market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Intelligent Airways Transportation Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Intelligent Airways Transportation Market?

The trend of adopting smart technologies is increasing in the intelligent airways transportation market, with various companies investing in these technologies to maintain their market presence. For example, in October 2022, Société International de Telecommunications Aéronautiques (SITA), a Switzerland-based IT service company, collaborated with Versa Networks to introduce the ITA Connect Go technology. This multi-tenant edge secure software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solution is specifically tailored to the air transport sector. The technology is a multi-cloud solution that offers virtual infrastructure and cloud access at airports for ground handlers, multiple airlines, and other tenants.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Intelligent Airways Transportation Market Growth

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Technology: Robotic And Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Biometric Enables Self-Services

3) By Deployment: On Cloud, On Premises

4) By Application: Passenger Empowerment, Smarter Baggage Solutions, Biometric-enabled Self-service, Other Applications

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Cameras, RFID Tags, Communication Systems, Display Systems

2) By Software: Air Traffic Management Software, Airport Operations Management Software, Passenger Management Software, Security Management Software, Data Analytics Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Intelligent Airways Transportation Market By 2025?

For the year under discussion in the Intelligent Airways Transportation Global Market Report 2025, North America registered as the dominant region. It's anticipated that the most accelerated growth will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report includes detailed analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

