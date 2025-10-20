Ruaa Home Healthcare Wins 'Best Home Healthcare' Award At Health Awards 2025

Ruaa Home Healthcare L.L.C proudly announces its recognition as the Best Home Healthcare Provider at the Health Awards 2025, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. This esteemed accolade underscores Ruaa's leadership and excellence in delivering compassionate, high-quality medical care in the comfort of patients' homes across the UAE.



Founded in 2017, Ruaa Home Healthcare offers a comprehensive suite of home-based medical services - skilled nursing, Doctor at home, elderly and palliative care, physiotherapy, post-surgical support, newborn care, chronic disease management, and in-home laboratory testing. To date, Ruaa has delivered over 36,000 patient visits through a dedicated multidisciplinary team, continually redefining home care with safety, efficiency, and personalized attention.



The UAE home healthcare market, valued at about USD 1.18 billion in 2025, is expanding rapidly at an estimated 11 percent annual growth. Rising chronic illnesses, an aging population, and growing use of telehealth are driving demand for scalable, high-quality, technology-enabled care.

This award honors Ruaa's steadfast commitment to clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and innovation. The company continues to enhance its care model by integrating advanced monitoring technologies and telehealth support, ensuring patients receive continuous, coordinated, and accessible medical care at home.



Mr. Satheesh Kumar, Executive Director of Ruaa Home Healthcare, said:

“We are deeply honored to receive the Best Home Healthcare Award at the Health Awards 2025. This achievement is a true reflection of our team's dedication, compassion, and professionalism. At Ruaa, our mission is simple - to bring hospital-quality care into every home, delivered with dignity, empathy, and excellence. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar in patient-centered care across the UAE.”



Health Magazine, a bi-monthly bilingual publication by Thumbay Media, organized the fifth edition of the Annual Health Awards-one of the UAE's largest healthcare recognition platforms-featuring 46 categories and honoring 15 UAE nationals at a ceremony on 9 October 2025 in Dubai.



Ruaa remains fully committed to supporting the UAE's vision for a healthier nation by expanding its reach and continuously improving its services. The company extends heartfelt appreciation to its patients, partners, and team members for their trust and contributions to this milestone.



