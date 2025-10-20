403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast 20/10: Support Comes Into Focus (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The crude oil market gapped lower to kick off the trading session but then fell apart as we continued to see a lot of downward pressure in this market. The $55 level is an area that is very important and supported. So, I think when the market looks at the $55 level, they see it as a major barrier and that if we give it up, the market could drop another $15 a barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment