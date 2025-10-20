Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Deputy Prime Minister Of Turkmenistan


2025-10-20 05:10:49
QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received on Monday a phone call from HE Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

