Qatari Scholar Honoured For Pioneering Food Security Research

Doctoral dissertation explores strategies to achieve sustainable development, national food sovereignty

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Safar Mubarak Al-Shafi defended his doctoral dissertation titled 'Food security and its role in achieving sustainable economic development in the State of Qatar' on September 24, earning a Ph.D. degree with distinction and honours from Mohammed V University in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

The groundbreaking study he presented explores the vital role of food security in advancing sustainable economic development in Qatar, highlighting its importance and pivotal role in achieving the goals of sustainable development in the country.

It discusses the concept and historical evolution of food security, its legal protection at both Arab and international levels, and its current realities. The dissertation further analyses the relationship between food security, sustainable development, and climate change; reviews the foundations and measures ensuring the sustainability of food security in Qatar; and examines the economic challenges confronting sustainable development, along with strategies to overcome them. It also includes a comparative analysis of Morocco's experience in the field of food security.

Dr. Safar Mubarak Al-Shafi with the scientific committee members at the Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco.

The importance of this study lies in its analytical approach to Qatar's food security landscape, with the goal of assessing the current situation through the lens of the Global Food Security Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The research aims to define the interconnections between food security and the objectives of sustainable development, to measure progress toward achieving food security requirements, and to identify the most pressing challenges hindering this progress.

The study finds that, according to food security indicators, the progress achieved thus far remains insufficient; suggesting that attaining the food-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 is still a distant goal at the global level. Moreover, the persistence of COVID-19 repercussions-particularly their economic and social impacts-has compounded these challenges.

In the same context, the dissertation reveals the economic and social indicators that make food security a cornerstone of sustainable development at the national level. It highlights the awareness of Qatari policymakers regarding sustainable development imperatives and their active efforts to foster a favorable investment climate.

The study also identifies obstacles that may hinder food-security institutions from fulfilling their developmental roles and sheds light on the reasons behind the unmet targets within Qatar's food-security system. Furthermore, it examines the status of food security in several Arab countries, aiming to reduce economic dependency and ensure the right to adequate and safe food access. It also clarifies the intrinsic link between food security and sustainable development in Qatar and contributes to shaping a national food-security strategy that leverages modern agricultural technologies and benefits from contemporary global experiences.

Among its key recommendations, the study urges governments to adopt integrated solutions in policy, investment, and legislation to effectively confront these challenges and to proactively plan for the future of food security.

Ultimately, the research concludes that food security plays a central role in achieving sustainable development in Qatar. This is evident through the national strategies launched in recent years to ensure food sovereignty by all available means and to envision the future of Qatari agriculture through strategic planning that guarantees food security and draws on successful international models.

The dissertation received high praise from the scientific committee at Mohammed V University in Rabat, earning Highest Distinction with Honors. The committee also congratulated the researcher and recommended publishing the dissertation as a valuable academic reference for scholars in the field.

Dr. Safar obtained a Bachelor's degree in Science from Qatar University, and later earned a Master's degree in Environmental Science from Coventry University in the United Kingdom.