Scott Bessent Criticizes China’s Export Controls
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticized China's latest export restrictions, describing them as part of a "Leninist business model" that could ultimately harm China and hinder the broader global economy.
His remarks come amid rising tensions over trade policies and economic strategies between the United States and China.
Recently, Beijing announced a broadening of its export limitations on certain critical minerals that have both civilian and military uses.
The Chinese government justified the decision on grounds of national security.
According to the new regulations, international companies will now need to secure special clearance to export any products that contain even trace quantities of rare earth elements sourced from China.
In reaction to this move, US President Donald Trump escalated the confrontation by threatening to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports.
This proposed increase could significantly heighten the ongoing trade strain between the two economic powers.
During an interview with a news agency on Tuesday, Bessent strongly criticized Beijing's intentions. He argued that China’s decision reflects a weakening economy, suggesting that its leadership is attempting to pull the global economy down along with its own.
“It’s a sign of how weak their economy is, and they want to pull everybody else down with them,” he said.
Bessent also questioned the logic behind Beijing’s strategy, stating, “Maybe there is some Leninist business model where hurting your customers is a good idea, but they are the largest supplier to the world.”
He warned that if China slows down the global economy, it will suffer the greatest consequences.
In response to the escalating rhetoric, China dismissed Trump’s tariff threats, insisting such measures are “not the right way” to resolve disputes.
Chinese officials urged Washington to “correct” its stance and adhere to the agreements previously reached in conversations between the two presidents.
