Iran Urges IAEA To Resist Political Influence On Its Operations MFA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should resist allowing the political ambitions of certain countries to influence its operations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on October 20, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that the IAEA plays a crucial role as a technical and responsible organization in nuclear matters.“If the agency acts within its authority and without political pressure from some members, it earns Iran's respect,” he said.

He added that Iran opposes any situation in which the IAEA cannot maintain its independence and allows political ambitions to shape its reports.

On September 9, a new agreement was signed in the Egyptian capital Cairo between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency on the resumption of cooperation.

Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to a minimum following air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are not allowed to enter the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may only be admitted to the country if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of its nuclear facilities are guaranteed.