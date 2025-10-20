Hindu Community Celebrates Diwali Across Pakistan And The World With Religious Fervour

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world is celebrating the festival of Diwali today with religious devotion, enthusiasm, and traditional zeal. Temples have been illuminated, and special ceremonies and prayer gatherings are being held to mark the occasion.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The Hindu community celebrates this day by lighting clay lamps in remembrance of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, during which he is believed to have upheld and preached the values and teachings of Hinduism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and abroad on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the prime minister said that Diwali is a festival of light, hope, and the victory of virtue, reminding everyone that harmony and peace can be achieved through mutual respect and tolerance.

He also lauded the services of the Hindu community in Pakistan, acknowledging their vital role in the country's social, economic, and political spheres, and emphasizing that their contributions are integral to national development and stability.