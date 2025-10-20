403
Health Min: Labs Cornerstone To Effective Treatment, Preventive Care
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Monday that medical laboratories are a cornerstone of Kuwait's healthcare system, significantly contributing to accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and preventive care.
Speaking at the opening of the Seventh Medical Laboratory Conference, the minister highlighted the importance of continuous development in this field.
He said the Ministry prioritizes improving laboratory services by investing in qualified personnel, adopting advanced technologies, and applying global standards to ensure reliable diagnostic results and enhance treatment outcomes.
Al-Awadhi noted that blood bank laboratories play a vital role in ensuring blood safety and availability, serving as the first line of defense in early disease detection and improving treatment success rates.
He also highlighted the preventive role of premarital testing laboratories, which help protect future generations by screening for genetic and infectious diseases and ensuring health compatibility between couples.
The minister stressed that achievements in laboratory medicine reflect the Ministry's commitment to building a modern, high-efficiency healthcare system.
Chairperson of the conference organizing committee, Dr. Ibtisam Jumaa, said the event serves as a strategic platform for linking scientific research with clinical practice and strengthening the leadership role of laboratories in future healthcare models.
She added that the conference addresses the ethical dimensions of personalized medicine and features 13 expert speakers from GCC, Arab, and European countries, reflecting the event's international scope and scientific richness.
Dr. Jumaa stated the agenda includes key topics such as blood disorders, oncology, artificial intelligence in diagnostics, predictive biomarkers, and transfusion medicine.
Recent technological upgrades, she said, have significantly reduced human error and improved service quality and result accuracy, supporting timely clinical decision-making.
Kuwait's hematology laboratories now serve seven general hospitals, specialized centers, and primary healthcare clinics, ensuring comprehensive national coverage for citizens and residents alike. (end)
