Kuwait-Turkiye Ties... Six Decades Of Close Partnership, Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, as he meets with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to explore new prospects for cooperation across several domains.
After six decades, Kuwaiti-Turkish ties stand on a firm foundation of mutual respect, common interests, and close coordination on key regional and global issues, strengthened by rich historical, cultural and religious bonds.
These ties date back to 1969 when the two linked a diplomatic relations, followed by opening embassies in 1970.
Turkiye proved to be a steadfast partner during the Iraqi invasion of 1990, where Ankara took a firm stance against the aggression and supported Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Following the liberation of Kuwait in 1991, the two countries continued exchanging visits on a multiple of levels and for various prospects.
In October of 2020, President Erdogan visited Kuwait, meeting with late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and expressing condolences over the passing of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Most recently, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Ankara on May 7, 2024 marked a milestone by signing several pivotal agreements, including memorandums of understanding covering strategic dialogue, free zone collaboration, housing, infrastructure, and investment promotion.
The visit saw Turkish President honoring His Highness the Amir with the "Order of the State" Medal for contributions to the bolstering of ties.
In September of 2025, Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with President Erdogan on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA in New York, discussing ways to bolster ties in all possible fields.
Kuwait showcased solidarity to Turkiye after the failed coup attempt in 2016, affirming its support to Turkish people and their democratically elected government.
Within the framework of cooperation, the Kuwaiti-Turkish Committee held two meetings the first On October 24, 2021 and the second on April 8, 2011.
Kuwait also partakes regularly in the strategic dialogue meetings between Turkiye and the GCC since their on September 2, 2008.
Economic ties have seen consistent growth. In 1983 the two countries inked an agreement for economic, industrial, and technical cooperation, while in 1988 they signed an investment encouraging deal.
A joint economic committee and a high-level joint committee have convened regularly, with the latter last meeting in Ankara in October 2019.
To date, nearly 68 agreements have been signed, spanning investment, infrastructure, and developments for Kuwaiti investments in Turkiye.
The two nation also engaged in activities promoting defense partnerships and in June of 2023, Kuwait signed a USD 367 million agreement with Turkiye would provide the Bayraktar TB2 -- a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed and manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar.
Humanitarian cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship, Kuwait extended emergency assistance to Turkiye following the devastating February 2023 earthquake and provided firefighting support in 2021, as well as aiding Turkiye's efforts to support around three million Syrian refugees from 2011 until December 2024.
Together, Kuwait and Turkiye continue to chart a path of strategic partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a joint commitment to regional stability and prosperity. (end)
