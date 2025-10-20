Diwali 2025: Aamir Khan To John Abraham 7 Celebs Who Do Not Celebrate

Diwali 2025: There's always some doubt about how some stars celebrate festivals. Sometimes they celebrate with great pomp, and other times they boycott them. We are providing information about some actors who stay away from firecrackers

There's talk about stars not celebrating Diwali or doing so silently. Due to religious or environmental reasons, some stars avoid public festivities, leading to this belief.

Aamir Khan celebrates Diwali traditionally with family and friends. He avoids firecrackers, focusing on environmental safety, a practice he continued with both his ex-wives.

John Abraham stays away from showing off on Diwali. He is a vegetarian and environmentally conscious, so he dislikes noisy and polluting activities. He does wish everyone on social media.

Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi don't make a big deal about such festivals. He speaks of harmony but hasn't been seen publicly celebrating Diwali.

He has distanced himself from religious rituals. Now, he and his daughter Alia Bhatt prefer to spend time simply with family, away from the public eye.

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose usually takes part in social work and environmental awareness campaigns during Diwali. He dislikes noise and firecrackers.

Naseeruddin Shah talks about prioritizing human values over displaying religious rituals. He doesn't publicly show his celebration of Diwali or any other festival.