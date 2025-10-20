403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Prices Sink As The World Faces Too Much Crude And Not Enough Buyers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A fundamental shift in the global energy market is pushing crude toward five-year lows, threatening economies from Saudi Arabia to Texas
Oil prices fell to six-month lows Monday, with benchmark Brent crude sliding to $61.02 per barrel and US crude dropping to $57.36, as the global market confronts a problem it hasn't seen in years: far too much oil with nowhere to go.
The decline reflects a fundamental shift in the energy landscape. The world is producing more oil than it needs, and the gap is widening fast.
The International Energy Agency projects a staggering 4 million barrels per day surplus in 2026-roughly equivalent to losing all of Canada's daily consumption overnight.
The Battle for Market Share
Behind the numbers lies a high-stakes gamble by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies. Despite falling prices, the cartel continues adding 137,000 barrels daily to global supply each month.
The strategy: flood the market to force higher-cost American, Canadian, and Brazilian producers out of business and reclaim dominance.
"This increase is less about the quantity and more about conveying a message-OPEC+ is focusing on market share, even at the risk of lower prices," explained a leading energy analyst.
But the plan is backfiring. US production holds near record highs at 13.6 million barrels daily, while producers from Brazil to Guyana keep pumping. The result: a looming glut that could push prices below $50 per barrel-levels not seen since the pandemic.
Demand Disappears
Making matters worse, the world isn't buying as much oil as before. Global demand growth has slumped to just 700,000 barrels daily-half the historical average-as electric vehicles gain ground and economies slow.
China, once the engine of oil demand growth, filled its strategic reserves through August but abruptly scaled back purchases in September. The Israel-Hamas ceasefire signed October 9 eliminated geopolitical risk premiums that had supported prices.
Meanwhile, escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing threaten demand from the world's two largest consumers, with President Trump threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese goods.
US crude inventories jumped 3.5 million barrels last week-nearly 30 times expectations-while refineries cut processing to the lowest level since February. The data confirmed what traders feared: supply is piling up with no buyers in sight.
What It Means
Bank of America warns prices could crash below $50 if trade tensions intensify, though the bank sees temporary support at $55.
For oil-dependent economies-from Saudi Arabia's ambitious modernization plans to Brazil's offshore developments-the math is becoming uncomfortable. Lower prices mean less revenue precisely when global energy transitions demand massive investments.
"There is further downward pressure due to expectations of an expanded glut this quarter," noted a senior market strategist.
Oil prices fell to six-month lows Monday, with benchmark Brent crude sliding to $61.02 per barrel and US crude dropping to $57.36, as the global market confronts a problem it hasn't seen in years: far too much oil with nowhere to go.
The decline reflects a fundamental shift in the energy landscape. The world is producing more oil than it needs, and the gap is widening fast.
The International Energy Agency projects a staggering 4 million barrels per day surplus in 2026-roughly equivalent to losing all of Canada's daily consumption overnight.
The Battle for Market Share
Behind the numbers lies a high-stakes gamble by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies. Despite falling prices, the cartel continues adding 137,000 barrels daily to global supply each month.
The strategy: flood the market to force higher-cost American, Canadian, and Brazilian producers out of business and reclaim dominance.
"This increase is less about the quantity and more about conveying a message-OPEC+ is focusing on market share, even at the risk of lower prices," explained a leading energy analyst.
But the plan is backfiring. US production holds near record highs at 13.6 million barrels daily, while producers from Brazil to Guyana keep pumping. The result: a looming glut that could push prices below $50 per barrel-levels not seen since the pandemic.
Demand Disappears
Making matters worse, the world isn't buying as much oil as before. Global demand growth has slumped to just 700,000 barrels daily-half the historical average-as electric vehicles gain ground and economies slow.
China, once the engine of oil demand growth, filled its strategic reserves through August but abruptly scaled back purchases in September. The Israel-Hamas ceasefire signed October 9 eliminated geopolitical risk premiums that had supported prices.
Meanwhile, escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing threaten demand from the world's two largest consumers, with President Trump threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese goods.
US crude inventories jumped 3.5 million barrels last week-nearly 30 times expectations-while refineries cut processing to the lowest level since February. The data confirmed what traders feared: supply is piling up with no buyers in sight.
What It Means
Bank of America warns prices could crash below $50 if trade tensions intensify, though the bank sees temporary support at $55.
For oil-dependent economies-from Saudi Arabia's ambitious modernization plans to Brazil's offshore developments-the math is becoming uncomfortable. Lower prices mean less revenue precisely when global energy transitions demand massive investments.
"There is further downward pressure due to expectations of an expanded glut this quarter," noted a senior market strategist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment