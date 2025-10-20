403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The sixteenth Italian Cuisine World Summit Returns to the UAE this November
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co)
The sixteenth edition of the Italian Cuisine World Summit will take place from November 3 – 8, 2025 across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Bringing together more than 15 of the U’E’s most prestigious Italian restaurants and hotels with 22 renowned guest chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants across Italy, the Summit will showcase the artistry, authenticity, and innovation that define modern Italian cuisine.
The Summit aims to celebrate the uniqueness of Italian cuisine, as well as the chefs and restaurateurs who remain true to their Italian identity while embracing creativity and delivering exceptional guest experiences.
“The Summit was created to protect the right of food lovers everywhere to enjoy truly authentic and high-quality Italian dining experi”nces,” said Rosario Scarpato, Founder and Director of the Italian Cuisine World “ummi’. “That’s why we partner only with exceptional restaurants and trusted, talented chefs. Each event serves as a seal of a–thenticity – a guarantee for those who seek the real t”ste of Italy,” he added.
Now in its sixteenth year, the Summit is among the longest-running international events dedicated to promoting Italian cuisine, authentic Italian restaurants, and Made in Italy food and wine. Over the years, it has become one of the most influential global platforms connecting chefs, restaurateurs, and producers, fostering valuable collaborations across the food, beverage, and hospitality industries.
The Summit will open on November 3 at Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and will offer guests a contemporary culinary journ’y through Italy’s regions, created by an ensemble of master chefs and hosted ’y some of the UAE’s leading Italian restaurants.
The following evening wil“ see a spectacular “Ope”a per Musica e Cucina” gala at Belcanto in Dubai Opera, where Michelin-starred guest chefs will prepare dishes inspired by the favourite meals of Italian composers Puccini, Rossini, and Verdi, while their music will be performed on stage by Italian opera singers, creating an immersive celebration of music and gastronomy.
This year’s Summit ’ill feature some of Italy’s most celebrated culinary talents, including Enrico and Bobo Cerea of 3 Michelin Star Da Vittorio in Bergamo, 2 Michelin star (under 35) Daniele Lippi of Acquolina and Domenico Stile Enoteca La Torre both from Roma, Marco Bernardo of La Magnolia in Toscana, Gianni Bertone of Cannavacciuolo by the Lake in Piemonte and Massimo Spigaroli of Antica Corte Pallavicina in Emilia Romagna, among many others, each bringing a distinct expression of regional Italian cuisine.
These seasoned chefs will collaborate with acclaimed UAE restaurants to create a series of exclusive guest chef dinners between November 5 - 8, offering diners a chance to experience Michelin-starred dining in an intimate local setting.
Participating restaurants confirmed to date, with more to be added, include:
• Bussola from November 5–7: Chef Marco Legittimo hosting Massimo Spigaroli (1*– – November 8: Daniele Lippi (2*), Giorgio Servetto (1*), Ciro Sicignano (1*)
• Brunello, Kempinski The Palm Novemb–r 5–7: Chef Lorenzo Luku hosting Raffaele de Mase (1*)
• Chic Nonna Nove–ber 5–6: Chef Francesco Torcasio hosting Bobo Cerea (3*)
• Cucina, Marriott Resort The Palm No–ember 5–6: hosting Francesco Stara (1*)
• Il Gattopardo from –ovember 5–7: Chef Massimo Pasquarelli hosting Lorenzo Montoro (1*)
• Eataly at the Beac– November 5–7: Chef David Ruocco hosting Massimiliano Musso (1*)
• Isola Ristora–te November 5–7: Chef Francesco Bagnato hosting Giorgio Servetto (1*)
• Mama–ella November 5–7: Chef Alessandro Miceli hosting Maria Grazia Soncini (1*)
• Trattor–a from November 5–7: Chef Omar El Ajmi hosting Marco Bernardo (1*)
• Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu –habi from November 5–7: Chef Delfino San Filippo hosting Alessandro Tormolino (1*)
• Gran Tour Emilia, Ferrari World Ab– Dhabi from November 5–8: Chef Stefano De Costanzo hosting Mirko Marcelli (1*)
• Villa Toscana, St Regis Hotel Abu Dhabi November 5–6 Chef Vittorio Nania hosting Gianni Bertone (1*) and Nicola Somma (1*– – November 7 Bobo Cerea (3*)
The sixteenth edition of the Italian Cuisine World Summit will take place from November 3 – 8, 2025 across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Bringing together more than 15 of the U’E’s most prestigious Italian restaurants and hotels with 22 renowned guest chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants across Italy, the Summit will showcase the artistry, authenticity, and innovation that define modern Italian cuisine.
The Summit aims to celebrate the uniqueness of Italian cuisine, as well as the chefs and restaurateurs who remain true to their Italian identity while embracing creativity and delivering exceptional guest experiences.
“The Summit was created to protect the right of food lovers everywhere to enjoy truly authentic and high-quality Italian dining experi”nces,” said Rosario Scarpato, Founder and Director of the Italian Cuisine World “ummi’. “That’s why we partner only with exceptional restaurants and trusted, talented chefs. Each event serves as a seal of a–thenticity – a guarantee for those who seek the real t”ste of Italy,” he added.
Now in its sixteenth year, the Summit is among the longest-running international events dedicated to promoting Italian cuisine, authentic Italian restaurants, and Made in Italy food and wine. Over the years, it has become one of the most influential global platforms connecting chefs, restaurateurs, and producers, fostering valuable collaborations across the food, beverage, and hospitality industries.
The Summit will open on November 3 at Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and will offer guests a contemporary culinary journ’y through Italy’s regions, created by an ensemble of master chefs and hosted ’y some of the UAE’s leading Italian restaurants.
The following evening wil“ see a spectacular “Ope”a per Musica e Cucina” gala at Belcanto in Dubai Opera, where Michelin-starred guest chefs will prepare dishes inspired by the favourite meals of Italian composers Puccini, Rossini, and Verdi, while their music will be performed on stage by Italian opera singers, creating an immersive celebration of music and gastronomy.
This year’s Summit ’ill feature some of Italy’s most celebrated culinary talents, including Enrico and Bobo Cerea of 3 Michelin Star Da Vittorio in Bergamo, 2 Michelin star (under 35) Daniele Lippi of Acquolina and Domenico Stile Enoteca La Torre both from Roma, Marco Bernardo of La Magnolia in Toscana, Gianni Bertone of Cannavacciuolo by the Lake in Piemonte and Massimo Spigaroli of Antica Corte Pallavicina in Emilia Romagna, among many others, each bringing a distinct expression of regional Italian cuisine.
These seasoned chefs will collaborate with acclaimed UAE restaurants to create a series of exclusive guest chef dinners between November 5 - 8, offering diners a chance to experience Michelin-starred dining in an intimate local setting.
Participating restaurants confirmed to date, with more to be added, include:
• Bussola from November 5–7: Chef Marco Legittimo hosting Massimo Spigaroli (1*– – November 8: Daniele Lippi (2*), Giorgio Servetto (1*), Ciro Sicignano (1*)
• Brunello, Kempinski The Palm Novemb–r 5–7: Chef Lorenzo Luku hosting Raffaele de Mase (1*)
• Chic Nonna Nove–ber 5–6: Chef Francesco Torcasio hosting Bobo Cerea (3*)
• Cucina, Marriott Resort The Palm No–ember 5–6: hosting Francesco Stara (1*)
• Il Gattopardo from –ovember 5–7: Chef Massimo Pasquarelli hosting Lorenzo Montoro (1*)
• Eataly at the Beac– November 5–7: Chef David Ruocco hosting Massimiliano Musso (1*)
• Isola Ristora–te November 5–7: Chef Francesco Bagnato hosting Giorgio Servetto (1*)
• Mama–ella November 5–7: Chef Alessandro Miceli hosting Maria Grazia Soncini (1*)
• Trattor–a from November 5–7: Chef Omar El Ajmi hosting Marco Bernardo (1*)
• Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu –habi from November 5–7: Chef Delfino San Filippo hosting Alessandro Tormolino (1*)
• Gran Tour Emilia, Ferrari World Ab– Dhabi from November 5–8: Chef Stefano De Costanzo hosting Mirko Marcelli (1*)
• Villa Toscana, St Regis Hotel Abu Dhabi November 5–6 Chef Vittorio Nania hosting Gianni Bertone (1*) and Nicola Somma (1*– – November 7 Bobo Cerea (3*)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment