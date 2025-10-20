Registration Opens For Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Organizing Committee for the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Quran Competition, organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, yesterday announced the start of registration for the 30th session of the competition for 2025.

Registration is open for the“Complete Holy Quran Category” for male and female citizens and residents, and for the“Fiaat” category (for memorisation of parts of the Quran) specifically for male and female citizens.

Registration begins on Saturday, October 18, and continues until October 28 through the website and by scanning the competition's barcode.

Those wishing to participate in both branches of the competition can register at website (islam), as well as by scanning the barcode in the competition's advertisement.

As per the conditions for participation in the Complete Holy Quran Category: the applicant must be a citizen or resident in Qatar before the competition announcement.