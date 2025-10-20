403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Designing the Ultimate Bar Cart for Diwali Celebrations
(MENAFN- Avian We) Diwali is a season of shimmer — not just in lights and décor, but in spirits as well. As homes glow brighter and celebrations unfold, a thoughtfully curated bar cart can set the mood for every gathering. From smooth single malts and craft rums to crisp, celebratory wines, the right mix of spirits can turn your home bar into the centerpiece of the festivities.
After all, Diwali is about togetherness — and what better way to raise a toast to the festival of lights than with a drink that embodies artistry, fine taste, and shared joy?
Here’s your go-to guide to creating a Diwali bar cart that blends elegance with festive flair.
1. Blenders Pride Reserve Collection
Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, India’s #1 brand in the Premium+ whisky category, is a true testament of its refined craftsmanship and timeless appeal. This exquisite blend is double cask matured with exceptional Scotch malts and the finest Indian grain whiskies aged in both European and American oak casks for the depth of flavour. The American oak imparts delicate floral and fruity notes, while the European oak adds layers of spicy, nutty richness.
True to its name, ‘Reserve’ reflects the Master Blender’s meticulous selection of the finest Scotch malts to create this exceptional blend. The result is a spirit with a rich, woody aroma complemented by hints of peaches, apples, and a whisper of smoke. On the palate, it reveals a full-bodied, creamy texture layered with notes of vanilla, red apple, and gentle smokiness, unfolding in an aromatic, complex finish that is floral and elegantly refined.
Available – PAN India, price on request.
2. Seagram’s Longitude 77
Seagram’s Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky from the House of Pernod Ricard India is a tribute to India’s enduring spirit - distilled in Dindori, Nashik, where nature, craft, and culture converge. Running through the heart of India is Longitude 77° East - an imaginary line, yet one that carries a legacy and spirit that are undeniably real. Capturing the soul of a nation both ancient and modern, Longitude 77 is India, distilled.
This Diwali, the brand unveils a limited-edition pack inspired by the country’s timeless architecture. Designed to transform into a radiant lamp, it reimagines celebration as an experience of light and artistry - where tradition meets modern luxury, and every gift becomes a keepsake of warmth and meaning.
Price – INR 3000 onwards, Availability - Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, and at Delhi and Mumbai Duty Free.
3. Khukri XXX Rum
Crafted in the majestic Himalayas, is an exceptional dark blend that features rich molasses, pristine Himalayan spring water, and artisanal flavors. Aged in casks made from the exclusive Shorea Robusta tree, this rum offers a complex taste profile with earthy undertones and a smooth, caramel finish. It reflects the bold traditions and handcrafted expertise of Nepal's first distillery, The Nepal Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. established in 1959, which utilizes fresh spring water and cool mountain temperatures to create its signature spirit.
Price- Uttar Pradesh: 1730/-, Maharashtra: 1765/-, Goa: 1600/-
Ballantine's 30-Year-Old
Time is incredibly valuable when creating Ballantine’s 30-year-old; our whiskies have been sleeping in oak casks in the cool and crisp climate of the Scottish Highlands, for at least 3 decades! A blend of extremely rare whiskies that are at least 30 years old, some coming from distilleries that no longer exist – known as ‘lost’ or ‘ghost’ distilleries. A Scotch whisky that is truly luxurious. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with a couple drops of water. Elegant sweetness, oakiness, with a balance of floral and fruity flavors are at the forefront of this expression.
Price- Haryana: INR 32,000/-; Maharashtra: INR 54,000/-
4. Jacob’s Creek Crisp Rosé
The first Rosé to be introduced by the House of Pernod Ricard India, this wine offers great depth of flavour, courtesy bright berries and fragrant spices. On the palate, it is crisp and refreshing and leads to a long vibrant finish, this refreshing modern Rosé also entices with its aroma of red currant, strawberry and subtle notes of rose. It is part of the Jacob’s Creek Classic range, which offers fresh, great-tasting wines across a wide selection of popular varieties and blends. Jacob’s Creek Crisp Rosé is best enjoyed chilled and pairs well with charcuterie platters, feta and spinach tartlets, roast duck with chargrilled vegetables. Add a rosy hue to your Mother’s Day celebrations this year by celebrating with a bottle of Jacob’s Creek Crisp Rosé.
Price on Request
5. Absolut Vodka
Originating from Sweden, the classic Absolut vodka is known for its pure and smooth taste. It is made exclusively from natural ingredients without any added sugar.
Price on request
After all, Diwali is about togetherness — and what better way to raise a toast to the festival of lights than with a drink that embodies artistry, fine taste, and shared joy?
Here’s your go-to guide to creating a Diwali bar cart that blends elegance with festive flair.
1. Blenders Pride Reserve Collection
Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, India’s #1 brand in the Premium+ whisky category, is a true testament of its refined craftsmanship and timeless appeal. This exquisite blend is double cask matured with exceptional Scotch malts and the finest Indian grain whiskies aged in both European and American oak casks for the depth of flavour. The American oak imparts delicate floral and fruity notes, while the European oak adds layers of spicy, nutty richness.
True to its name, ‘Reserve’ reflects the Master Blender’s meticulous selection of the finest Scotch malts to create this exceptional blend. The result is a spirit with a rich, woody aroma complemented by hints of peaches, apples, and a whisper of smoke. On the palate, it reveals a full-bodied, creamy texture layered with notes of vanilla, red apple, and gentle smokiness, unfolding in an aromatic, complex finish that is floral and elegantly refined.
Available – PAN India, price on request.
2. Seagram’s Longitude 77
Seagram’s Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky from the House of Pernod Ricard India is a tribute to India’s enduring spirit - distilled in Dindori, Nashik, where nature, craft, and culture converge. Running through the heart of India is Longitude 77° East - an imaginary line, yet one that carries a legacy and spirit that are undeniably real. Capturing the soul of a nation both ancient and modern, Longitude 77 is India, distilled.
This Diwali, the brand unveils a limited-edition pack inspired by the country’s timeless architecture. Designed to transform into a radiant lamp, it reimagines celebration as an experience of light and artistry - where tradition meets modern luxury, and every gift becomes a keepsake of warmth and meaning.
Price – INR 3000 onwards, Availability - Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, and at Delhi and Mumbai Duty Free.
3. Khukri XXX Rum
Crafted in the majestic Himalayas, is an exceptional dark blend that features rich molasses, pristine Himalayan spring water, and artisanal flavors. Aged in casks made from the exclusive Shorea Robusta tree, this rum offers a complex taste profile with earthy undertones and a smooth, caramel finish. It reflects the bold traditions and handcrafted expertise of Nepal's first distillery, The Nepal Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. established in 1959, which utilizes fresh spring water and cool mountain temperatures to create its signature spirit.
Price- Uttar Pradesh: 1730/-, Maharashtra: 1765/-, Goa: 1600/-
Ballantine's 30-Year-Old
Time is incredibly valuable when creating Ballantine’s 30-year-old; our whiskies have been sleeping in oak casks in the cool and crisp climate of the Scottish Highlands, for at least 3 decades! A blend of extremely rare whiskies that are at least 30 years old, some coming from distilleries that no longer exist – known as ‘lost’ or ‘ghost’ distilleries. A Scotch whisky that is truly luxurious. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with a couple drops of water. Elegant sweetness, oakiness, with a balance of floral and fruity flavors are at the forefront of this expression.
Price- Haryana: INR 32,000/-; Maharashtra: INR 54,000/-
4. Jacob’s Creek Crisp Rosé
The first Rosé to be introduced by the House of Pernod Ricard India, this wine offers great depth of flavour, courtesy bright berries and fragrant spices. On the palate, it is crisp and refreshing and leads to a long vibrant finish, this refreshing modern Rosé also entices with its aroma of red currant, strawberry and subtle notes of rose. It is part of the Jacob’s Creek Classic range, which offers fresh, great-tasting wines across a wide selection of popular varieties and blends. Jacob’s Creek Crisp Rosé is best enjoyed chilled and pairs well with charcuterie platters, feta and spinach tartlets, roast duck with chargrilled vegetables. Add a rosy hue to your Mother’s Day celebrations this year by celebrating with a bottle of Jacob’s Creek Crisp Rosé.
Price on Request
5. Absolut Vodka
Originating from Sweden, the classic Absolut vodka is known for its pure and smooth taste. It is made exclusively from natural ingredients without any added sugar.
Price on request
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment