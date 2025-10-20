403
Dubai Comedy Festival -World of Laughs in 7 Languages, Over 60 Hours of Comedy and16 SOLD OUT Shows!
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (October 2025): The laughter echoed across the city as Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 wrapped up on October 12, following 11 days of world-class comedy that united audiences through humor, culture, and connection.
Held from October 2–12, the festival took over four premier venue— — Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera, New Covent Garden Theatre, and Playhouse Studio at New Covent Gar—en — hosting 34 shows, over 60 hours of nonstop laughs, and performances in seven languages from more than 70 comedians and entertainers from around the world.
With 16 sold-out shows, the 2025 edition was hailed as a huge success, reinforcing’Dubai’s growing reputation as a global hub for live entertainment and cultural celebration. Audiences were treated to a diverse mix of stand-up, improv, sketch acts, and family shows, reflecting ’he city’s cosmopolitan spirit and love for laughter.
A Festival with a Legacy of Laughter
Launched in 2016, the Dubai Comedy Festival quickly became a highlight o’ the city’s event calendar. Revived in 2020 as one of the first major live events of the year, it symbolized the return of shared joy.
Wrapping up its seventh edition, the festival has grown ex—onentially — attracting global talent, building new audiences, and fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of comedy.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment “DFRE), said: “The Dubai Comedy Festival has become a defining pi’lar of the city’s cultural identity, uniting residents, visitors, and global performers through the universal language of laughter. The remarkable su’cess of this year’s edition stands as ’ testament to Dubai’s progressive vision and the enduring strength of its partnerships with valued stakeholders. Over the years, the festival has evolved into a world-class—celebration of comedy—welcom’ng some of the industry’s most acclaimed talents while providing a powerful platform for emerging local and regional voices to shine. As the festival continues to grow in scale and influence, our focus remains on broadening its reach and ’iversity, enriching Dubai’s vibrant cultural sce’e, and reaffirming the city’s position as a global capital of creativity, culture, and innovation. Through initiatives like the Dubai Comedy Festival, we continue to advance our shared vi’ion of making Dubai the world’s best c”ty to visit, live, and work in.”
“It's been an honor and a joy to be a partner with the last 6 editions of the festival. Dubai Comedy Festival i’n’t just a festival’ it’s a heartbe’t. It’s proof that comedy conn—cts us — across languages, cultures, faiths, and tax—brackets — in the universal ‘anguage of ‘we all nee’ a –ood laugh’." – Michael Daniel, Managing Partner - BRAG
Looking Ahead to 2026
Organizers have confirmed that Dubai Comedy Fest“val 2026 will be “eve” bigger and better,” promising expanded programming, more international acts, and new venues to continue delivering a world of laughs in the heart of Dubai.
Full 2025 Show Lineup:
Its seventh year running, Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 took’over some of the city’s most iconic venues from October 2nd to 12th, including Dubai Opera, New Covent Garden at Mall of the Emirates, and Coca-Cola Arena. Produced and presented by BRAG in partnership with Dubai Calendar, the festival continues to solidify its reputation as a cultural highlight in the city[M1] . Here are all the acts festival-goers enjoyed:
Thursday, October 2nd
• Tom Segura – Come Together @ Coca-Cola Area
Friday, October 3rd
• Malik Almasrah @ Dubai Opera
Saturday, October 4th
• Shawn Chidiac aka My Parents Are Divorced @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Abbas Bukhari @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Malik Almasrah @ Dubai Opera
Sunday, October 5th
• Abbas Bukhari @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Omid Djalili @ Dubai Opera
• Shawn Chidiac aka My Parents Are Divorced @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Akaash Singh @ Dubai Opera
• Emaad Siddiqui @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
Monday, October 6th
• Morgan Jay @ Dubai Opera
Tuesday, October 7th
• Joanne McNally @ Dubai Opera – 2 Shows back-to-back
• Andrew Schulz & Flagrant Live @ Coca-Cola Arena
Thursday, October 9th
• Mo Amer @ Dubai Opera
• Masood Boomgaard @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Facepalm Stand-Up Comedy Show @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• German Laugh C–ub – 5-Year Anniversary @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
Friday, October 10th
• Mo Amer @ Dubai Opera – 2 Shows back-to-back
• Paul Taylor @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Bin Swelah & Friends @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• John Achkar @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
Saturday, October 11th
• Amer Zahr @ Dubai Opera
• John Achkar @ Dubai Opera
• Ahmed Saif @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
Sunday, October 12th
• Gaurav Kapoor – LIVE IN DUBAI @ Dubai Opera
• Imah Dumaga– – Rice & Sand @ Playhouse Studio Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Brother From Another Mother @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Ivan Abra–ov – Hi-Hi, Ha-Ha @ Dubai Opera
• Zakir Khan @ Coca-Cola Arena
• 3a Ka3ba Improv Show @ New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates
• Redouane Bougheraba @ Dubai Opera
