Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CM Yogi Leads Grand Diwali Celebrations At Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Ayodhya


2025-10-20 03:10:52
Ayodhya glowed in divine light as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath led the grand Diwali celebrations at the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. Amid chants, diyas, and prayers, the holy city witnessed an unforgettable evening filled with devotion, culture, and unity.

