CM Yogi Leads Grand Diwali Celebrations At Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Ayodhya

Ayodhya glowed in divine light as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath led the grand Diwali celebrations at the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. Amid chants, diyas, and prayers, the holy city witnessed an unforgettable evening filled with devotion, culture, and unity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.