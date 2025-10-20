'Sleepless Nights For Pakistan': PM Modi Praises INS Vikrant While Celebrating Diwali 2025 With Armed Forces

MENAFN - Live Mint)Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with armed forces personnel at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar on Monday, 20 October. In his address, PM Modi praised INS Vikrant, saying that the aircraft carrier's name was enough to give Pakistan 'sleepless nights.'

“Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might - a name that shatters the enemy's courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On this occasion, I especially want to salute our armed forces...” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi also used the occasion to highlight the need for the Indian armed forces to be self-reliant when an enemy is present and war is looming.“Those who are self-dependent always have the edge,” he said.

'Like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers'

Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers, the prime minister said. "The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes at terror camps in Pakistan in May, PM Narendra Modi said the extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, when two weeks ago, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

“These brave soldiers have been born in this very soil, have grown and flourished in this very soil. Therefore, they hold the inspiration to stake their life for the honour and dignity of this soil," PM Modi said, addressing Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant.

"The strength that your life derives from the soil of India is similar to how every weapon, every equipment, and every component of ours, as it becomes more Indian, adds tremendous power to our forces. We are proud that over the past decade, our armed forces have rapidly taken steps toward Atmanirbharta,” he said.