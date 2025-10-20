Taking The Measure Of Prabowo's Tilt Toward China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Prabowo Subianto has entered his first year in office with China at the center of his foreign and economic policy. Like his predecessor Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, Prabowo views Beijing as essential to Indonesia's development.

But while Jokowi treated the partnership mainly as an economic necessity, Prabowo has elevated it into a defining pillar of his early presidency - one that combines investment diplomacy with overt strategic signaling.

Soon after taking office in late 2024, Prabowo made Beijing his first foreign stop. He called China“a civilization that seeks harmony and common good” and signed a joint maritime statement mentioning“joint development in overlapping areas.”

The phrase alarmed some Indonesian lawyers, who saw it as inconsistent with Jakarta's rejection of China's“nine-dash line” claim, which encompasses most of the South China Sea. Jokowi had kept economic cooperation separate from sovereignty issues; Prabowo has overtly blurred that line.

He then visited Washington, repeating Indonesia's stance that it“will cooperate with all, but defend our sovereignty.” The message was familiar, though his tone was more forceful.

In Beijing, Prabowo secured investment pledges worth over US$10 billion for industrial zones, infrastructure and education. China also agreed to support his free-meal and public-housing programs, tying its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)-related financing to Indonesia's domestic welfare goals.

In January 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS, signaling Jakarta's comfort with China's multipolar agenda and its desire for a greater voice in the Global South. Two months later, in March, Indonesia joined the BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB), gaining access to alternative funding channels.

Western capitals read both moves as signs of Jakarta seeking more autonomy within the international system–not necessarily as a tilt away from the West, but as a recalibration of Indonesia's geostrategic options.