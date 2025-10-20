Four Soldiers Martyred, 11 Injured In Terrorist Attack On SNGPL Team Near Dil Khan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Four security personnel were martyred and 11 others injured when terrorists opened fire on an SNGPL (Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited) company's BC and Protection FCPNI team near Kot Lalu area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

According to official sources, the attack was carried out by militants belonging to the group Fitna al-Khawarij, who managed to flee the scene after the assault.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to CMH Dera Ismail Khan, where they are being provided medical treatment.

Sources said the bodies of the martyred soldiers will be sent to their native areas, and buried there with full state honours.