Central Asiaazerbaijan Green Energy Corridor Study Set To Start Next Month

Green Energy Corridor Study Set To Start Next Month
Shahbazov noted that work on the green energy corridor began last year with the signing of an Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the development and transmission of green energy, attended by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan at COP29.
"The initiative aligns with President Ilham Aliyev's policy to develop Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian region as a unified geopolitical space, marking the first opportunity to connect the electricity systems of these countries. A joint venture, the Green Corridor Alliance, headquartered in Baku, has been established, and following the completion of the company selection process, the feasibility study will be conducted with financial support from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank," the article reads.
