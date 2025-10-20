Kazakhstan Considers Listing Sovereign Bonds On New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan is exploring opportunities to place sovereign securities on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

As part of its participation in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin visited the NYSE.

During the visit, the Kazakh side also expressed interest in the potential listing of major state-backed national companies on the exchange. NYSE representatives provided detailed responses to all questions and shared their expertise in organizing trades and working with issuers.

Will Goodwin, Head of Strategic Operations and Corporate Affairs at NYSE, gave an overview of the exchange's operations and key areas of activity. The delegation also had the opportunity to tour the iconic trading floor and gain insight into the mechanisms of the exchange's daily operations.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world's largest and one of the oldest stock exchanges, serving as a symbol of both the American and global financial markets. Located on Wall Street, it facilitates the trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments of listed companies. Now part of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the NYSE offers a modern trading ecosystem that blends cutting-edge electronic systems with traditional in-person trading.