'Second Legislative Session Begins With Developmental Vision And Comprehensive Institutional Readiness'

Doha, Qatar: Shura Council Secretary-General, H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, has confirmed that the upcoming phase marks a new beginning for the Council in its second legislative term, driven by a comprehensive institutional vision and full operational readiness.

Speaking at a media briefing held yesterday with representatives of the local press, Al Mahmoud said that preparations for the opening of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term, scheduled for Tuesday, have been fully completed. These include equipping the main hall, meeting rooms, and facilities with the latest technologies, as well as enhancing the interior aesthetics and ensuring technical and organizational readiness.

The opening session will be followed by a procedural sitting that includes the oath-taking, the reading of Amiri Decree No. 98 of 2025 convening the Council, and the elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. Al Mahmoud emphasized that all legal and technical teams are fully prepared to carry out the process smoothly, reflecting the Council's decades-long institutional experience and its high professional standards.

Reviewing the Council's performance during its first legislative term (2021-2025), His Excellency described the General Secretariat as the cornerstone in supporting parliamentary work and enabling Council members to fulfill their roles.

During this period, the Council held 138 regular sessions and two extraordinary ones, alongside 312 meetings of permanent and ad hoc committees. It discussed 84 draft laws, 22 discussion requests, and 25 proposals by desire. Additionally, it held 21 public hearings and participated in 185 parliamentary events domestically and abroad. The Council also conducted 417 bilateral meetings and engagements.

These figures reflect the extensive efforts of the General Secretariat and the growing institutional role of the Council in legislation, oversight, and parliamentary diplomacy, Al Mahmoud said.

The Secretary-General also spoke about the Council's ongoing digital transformation as part of its overarching institutional development plan. He announced the upcoming launch of the Secretariat's first-ever strategic plan (2025-2030), which is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the directives outlined in Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's opening speeches at past Council sessions.

The new strategy aims to enhance efficiency, digitize procedures, improve administrative and technical performance, and develop human capital to meet the needs of the next phase.

Al Mahmoud noted that the Secretariat places strong emphasis on attracting national talent, with Qatarization levels exceeding 90%. Moreover, second-line leadership has been developed in 70% of departments.

He highlighted the Secretariat's efforts to refine its workforce through specialized training workshops and partnerships with key institutions such as the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Georgetown University, the State Audit Bureau, Al Jazeera Media Institute, and others.