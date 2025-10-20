403
Gaza truce stays put despite Israeli attacks—Trump
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the ceasefire in Gaza remains in effect, despite recent Israeli strikes that have killed dozens and injured hundreds in the territory.
“We’re going to have to see what’s happening. We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. He noted that while some shooting has occurred, it may have been carried out by “some rebels within” rather than the group’s leadership.
“But either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly,” he added when asked about enforcement of the truce. When directly questioned whether the ceasefire was still in place, Trump replied, “Yes.”
Earlier on Sunday, the Gaza government reported that at least 97 Palestinians had been killed and 230 injured by Israeli military actions since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10. The Gaza Government Media Office stated that “the Israeli occupation committed 80 documented violations since the declaration of the ceasefire, in flagrant breach of international humanitarian law.”
Trump’s remarks underline Washington’s stated goal of maintaining calm between Israel and Hamas while addressing ongoing tensions on the ground.
