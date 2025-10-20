The UAE Lottery Confirms First Aed 100 Million Grand Prize Winner

The UAE Lottery is delighted to confirm this historic milestone for our winner, our organization, and the UAE's entertainment and gaming landscape.

As part of our standard operating procedures, we are conducting due diligence to ensure that all internal checks, security protocols, and General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority compliance requirements are fulfilled before further details on our winner are shared and the prize is awarded.

Responsible gaming, player safety, and operational transparency remain at the heart of everything we do. Safeguarding the integrity of our draws and maintaining the trust of all players continue to be our highest priorities.

We will share more details about the lucky winner once all verification steps have been finalized.

Posted on: Monday, October 20, 2025 6:03:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

