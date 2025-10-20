403
Dr. Nitesh Kumar Appointed Co-Chairman of MCCI Infrastructure & Realty Council
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 15 October 2025: The Merch’nt’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), one of ’ndia’s oldest and most esteemed chambers of commerce, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Nitesh Kumar, MD and CEO of Emami Realty Limited, as Co-Chairman of its Infrastructure & Real Estate Council for the 2025-26 term. This prestigious appointment recognizes Dr’ Kumar’s outstanding contributions to MCCI and the real estate sector, positioning him to spearhead transformative initiatives aimed at enhancing housing accessibility and affordability across India.
MCCI established in 1830, is one’of India’s oldest and most prestigious chambers of commerce, headquartered in Kolkata. Renowned for its pivotal role in advocating for business interests and fostering economic development in Eastern India, MCCI serves as a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration, and policy advocacy across diverse sectors, including infrastructure and real estate.
Dr. Kumar has been a driving force in adv’ncing MCCI’s mission to foster economic growth and innovation in Eastern India. His extensive contributions to the chamber include advocating for progressive policies, facilitating industry-government collaboration, and championing sustainable development practices within the real estate sector. His leadership has stre’gthened MCCI’s role as a vital platform for dialogue and policy advocacy, particularly in addressing critical challenges in infrastructure and realty.
"I am deeply honored to take on the role of Co-Chairman of the Infrastructure & Real Estate Council at MCCI for the 2025-26 term," said Dr. Nitesh Kumar. "I am grateful for the trust placed in me, reflecting my contributions to both MCCI and the industry. Our collective goal is to make housing a reality for all by leveraging cutting-edge technology, improving access to financing, and ensuring the availability of affordable, marketable land. I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to drive these initiatives forward."
Under Dr. Kumar’s leadership at Emami Realty, the company has emerged as a trailblazer in delivering premium residential and commercial projects, with a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and customer-centric innovation across Kolkata and beyond. His new role at MCCI will amplify his influence in shaping policies and practices that benefit the broader real estate ecosystem.
The appointment has garnered widespread praise from industry peers, with real estate professionals, analysts, and business leaders across the region extending their congratulations. MC’I’s Infrastructure & Real Estate Council, under Dr. K’mar’s co-leadership, is poised to drive impactful change, fostering collaboration and innovation to support the growth of’India’s infrastructure and real estate sectors.
About Emami Realty
A trusted name in the real estate sector, Emami Realty has been a pioneer in delivering landmark projects across India. Established in 2006, the company has a significant presence with over 3.7 crore Sq. Ft of development across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and beyond. Emami Realty’s portfolio includes iconic projects like South City, Urbana, and Emami City, which have set new standards in residential and commercial space
