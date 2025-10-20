Driver Dies As Tipper Overturns In South Kashmir's Pahalgam

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A truck driver died after his vehicle met with an accident in Laripora area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday morning.

Officials said that a tipper bearing registration number JK01AJ-7136 lost his control and turned turtle at Laripora.

In this incident, the driver of the vehicle died. He has been identified as Mehraj Ud Din Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla, reported news agency GNS.