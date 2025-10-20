Apple's Iphone 17 Sales Off To Robust Start In Key Markets With Momentum Continuing Into October: Report



Sales of the standard iPhone 17, the base model variant, significantly exceeded those of its corresponding iPhone 16 during the first ten days following their respective launch periods.

Apple typically generates a majority of its total hardware sales during the December quarter. Apple's stock has gained 1% this year, dragged by anemic iPhone sales over the past year.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) stock could extend its gain on Monday after a market research firm flagged strong iPhone 17 shipments in two of Cupertino's key markets, namely the U.S. and China, heading into the key holiday selling season.

After rebounding by about 2% to $252.29 on Friday, Apple stock edged up 0.28% in overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance.

Robust iPhone 17 Demand

Apple's iPhone 17 series sales were 14% higher than the previous iterations' shipments, over the first 10 days of sales, both in the U.S. and China, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Counterpoint Research. Sales of the standard iPhone 17, the base model variant, were much higher than the sales of its corresponding iPhone 16, it said, adding that China sales of the model nearly doubled.

The research firm attributed the better performance to an improved display, more storage and an upgraded A19 chip. Senior analyst Ivan Lam reportedly said,“Consumers are resonating with the base model iPhone 17 on improved specs and upgrades.” He also noted that momentum continued to be good in October.

The high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model experienced significant strength, primarily in the U.S., driven by long-pending upgrades.

Why It's Important For Apple

Strong iPhone sales data is vital for Apple to outperform relative to expectations. In the third quarter that ended in June 2025, Apple generated 47% of its total revenue from iPhone. The Americas region accounted for 44% of the total sales and the Greater China region contributed 16%.

If the early iPhone strength carries over into the December quarter, it bodes well for Apple. The company typically generates a majority of its total revenue during the quarter.

What Retail Feels About Apple Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock has remained mostly 'bearish' for about a month. The message volume on the stream also remained 'low.'

A bullish watcher said they see a significant upside potential, with $255 getting plowed through and $265+ on the table.

Another user stated that the China trade negotiations will include discussions about AI integration with Alibaba in China.

Apple's stock has gained 1% this year, dragged by anemic iPhone sales over the past year due to the delay in artificial intelligence integration into its hardware products and the macro and geopolitical headwinds.

Cupertino is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2025 after the market closes on Thursday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.