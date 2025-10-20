403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moci Launches New E-Services Aiming Faster Transactions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched 20 new electronic services on its official website as part of the 2024–30 digital transformation strategy.
The initiative aims to achieve excellence in governmental service provision and enhance user experience through full digital transformation in line with National Vision 2030.
Affirming that the launch of these e-Services marks a significant step towards comprehensive digital transformation, MOCI said this development contributes to faster transactions, streamlined procedures, and enhanced service quality, ultimately strengthening Qatar's business environment and competitiveness regionally and internationally.
The ministry said users can access the new e-Services via its website through the e-Services section, using the National Authentication System (NAS) to ensure data security and confidentiality.
The initiative seeks to simplify procedures, accelerate transaction processing, and improve efficiency, thereby enhancing services for consumers and investors and strengthening institutional excellence in government service provision.
The newly launched services cover a wide range of MOCI's activities, including specialised licensing, market monitoring for goods and services, and price assessment for commercial establishments.
They also include services related to competition and consumer protection, and combating commercial fraud, such as product recalls, handling and tracking complaints, and enabling users to submit complaints electronically and monitor inspection activities.
Additionally, the new services integrate directly with the General Authority of Customs to facilitate product registration after customs clearance. Users can also view company information, track applications, and monitor their status through this service.
These e-Services serve all user categories interacting with the ministry, including companies with recalled products, citizens and residents reporting consumer law violations, and business owners registering goods and services of Commerce and Industry MOCI digital transformation strategy
The initiative aims to achieve excellence in governmental service provision and enhance user experience through full digital transformation in line with National Vision 2030.
Affirming that the launch of these e-Services marks a significant step towards comprehensive digital transformation, MOCI said this development contributes to faster transactions, streamlined procedures, and enhanced service quality, ultimately strengthening Qatar's business environment and competitiveness regionally and internationally.
The ministry said users can access the new e-Services via its website through the e-Services section, using the National Authentication System (NAS) to ensure data security and confidentiality.
The initiative seeks to simplify procedures, accelerate transaction processing, and improve efficiency, thereby enhancing services for consumers and investors and strengthening institutional excellence in government service provision.
The newly launched services cover a wide range of MOCI's activities, including specialised licensing, market monitoring for goods and services, and price assessment for commercial establishments.
They also include services related to competition and consumer protection, and combating commercial fraud, such as product recalls, handling and tracking complaints, and enabling users to submit complaints electronically and monitor inspection activities.
Additionally, the new services integrate directly with the General Authority of Customs to facilitate product registration after customs clearance. Users can also view company information, track applications, and monitor their status through this service.
These e-Services serve all user categories interacting with the ministry, including companies with recalled products, citizens and residents reporting consumer law violations, and business owners registering goods and services of Commerce and Industry MOCI digital transformation strategy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment