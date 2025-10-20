403
Qatar Marks International Day Of Intangible Cultural Heritage
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Culture, has commemorated the International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Held in collaboration with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the Unesco Regional Office in Doha, the day was celebrated with a series of activities with HE the Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani, and HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed AlKhater, in attendance.
The events in Doha underscore the nation's enduring commitment to protecting its intangible heritage and drew a record turnout from enthusiasts, researchers, academics, and students.
HE AlKhater inaugurated the heritage photo exhibition, capturing with depth and aesthetic beauty the elements of intangible cultural heritage in Qatar through a curated selection of photographs documenting traditional crafts, performing arts, and social occasions.
An artistic exhibition exclusively devoted to school students was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, showcasing artworks inspired by Qatari intangible heritage, demonstrating the new generation's awareness of their heritage and innovation in expressing it in contemporary methods.
The exhibition included the participation of Qatar Leadership Academy, a member of Qatar Foundation, and several schools, including Qatar Primary School for Girls, Qatar Secondary School, Umm Hani Primary School for Girls, which contributed with the segment "Girl of Qatar," and Voltaire Qatari-French School.
HE Director of Heritage and Identity at the Ministry of Culture, Sheikha Najla Faisal al-Thani, highlighted the profound importance of intangible cultural heritage as the vibrant identity of nations and the memory of generations.
This year's celebration represents an opportunity to renew national and global obligations to safeguard this invaluable legacy and ensure its transmission to future generations, as intangible heritage is a fundamental factor in promoting cultural diversity and mutual understanding, she noted.
HE Sheikha Najla further indicated that Qatar gives foremost priority to protecting its intangible cultural heritage as a core pillar of national identity and the mirror of Qatari society's spirit.
She noted that the ministry executed several projects to inventory and document the components of Qatari heritage in collaboration with national institutions and the local community, including folk arts, traditional crafts, and literature.
The ministry also affirmed its commitment to supporting artisans and folk artists through festivals and training workshops that contribute to imparting skills across generations and advancing them in ways that serve the national cultural economy.
On the global stage, HE Sheikha Najla highlighted that Qatar actively engaged in Unesco initiatives and registered several of its heritage elements, including falconry, majlis gatherings, Arabic coffee, the palm tree, and henna, in partnership with Gulf and Arab nations, emphasising the unity of heritage and the interwoven roots of culture in the region.
She stressed that safeguarding intangible cultural heritage is a shared responsibility that contributes to fostering national identity and the nation's standing on the global cultural stage.
HE Sheikha Najla further affirmed Qatar's enduring commitment to protecting Qatari heritage in all its components and transmitting it to future generations in a renewed manner that keeps pace with the times while preserving authenticity.
Senior cultural expert at the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, Dr Khalid Rashid al-Balushi, told Qatar News Agency that the committee serves as the key link between global, regional, and national entities, particularly in the cultural domain, unifying national efforts.
He highlighted the close partnership with the Ministry of Culture in registering several intangible cultural heritage elements with Unesco, notably falconry, Arabic coffee, and henna.
Qatar currently leads important Arab heritage files, such as the bisht and sambuq (traditional sailing boats), while continuing efforts to prepare additional files for registration, he noted.
For his part, Director of the Unesco Regional Office in Doha for the Gulf States and Yemen, Salah El Din Zaki Khaled, said this celebration honours the living traditions, expressions, and practices that define the region's societal identity and connect generations.
He noted that these cultural elements face increasing challenges today due to rapid urban expansion and weak intergenerational transmission.
Qatar actively participates in this celebration, represented by the Ministry of Culture and the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, through a series of events at the UN House in Doha, in collaboration with key partners such as the Art, Fashion, and Cultural Diplomacy Group and the College of Education at Qatar University, Khaled noted.
Khaled further added that the UN House hosts, until Octo 23, the fourth Art, Fashion, and Cultural Diplomacy Exhibition, featuring 22 participants showcasing over 120 artworks, along with selected pieces from the Ministry of Culture and a dedicated corner for creative products by students of QU's Fine Arts Education Department, reinterpreting Qatari heritage in contemporary forms of Culture International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage
