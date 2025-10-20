His Highness The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Hospital Restores Hope And Care In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Preparation works have begun for the main headquarters of His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Hospital for Rehabilitation and Artificial Limbs in the Gaza Strip, funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Named after His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the hospital stands as a beacon of Qatar's enduring humanitarian

Following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from northern Gaza, teams have started clearing debris and rehabilitating the site - a vital step toward resuming medical and rehabilitation services through the hospital's three main departments: Prosthetics, Audiology, and Rehabilitation.

This initiative reflects Qatar's unwavering support for the wounded, persons with disabilities, and the medical system in Gaza - reaffirming its mission to heal, rebuild, and restore