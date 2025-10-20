Canadian Minister Discusses Innovation And Transformation At WISE Roundtable

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Leaders, experts, and policymakers from across Qatar have discussed the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in education, innovation, and society at a high-level roundtable event organised by Qatar Foundation's ( QF) global education initiative, World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), in collaboration with the Embassy of Canada in Qatar,The roundtable at Education City took place during the visit of Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, to Doha, with thought leaders in AI from within QF ecosystem contributing to the discussion.Speaking at the session, Minister Solomon highlighted Canada's global leadership in responsible AI policy and the importance of collaboration between governments, academia, and the private sector in shaping human-centred digital transformation.“The Government of Canada is focused on harnessing the benefits of AI for growth and shared prosperity. We see concrete opportunities to strengthen collaboration with Qatar on how our two countries can collaborate on AI, from research and development to commercialization and capital investment,” he said.Speaking at the roundtable, Yousif al-Naama, CEO,QF said:“QF sees the opportunities that Artificial Intelligence presents, and how, as it becomes increasingly integral to our lives, embracing it is a necessity.“That's why AI is so central to our efforts in education, science, and community development – from leveraging it to meet the learning needs of students and generate socially impactful solutions, to creating culturally relevant tools and exploring how AI can enhance understanding of our cultural heritage and religion.”blade-->

Stavros N Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, emphasised the importance of global partnerships in ensuring AI technologies serve learning and inclusion, saying:“As we stand at the intersection of technology and education, it is imperative that we foster global collaboration to ensure AI solutions are developed responsibly, with the highest standards of quality and safety. Only then can we truly harness their potential to enhance teaching and learning, especially in underserved and low-income communities where the need is greatest.”