Weather Dept Predicts Heavy Rains Across TN As Northeast Monsoon Deepens, Low Pressure To Form Over Bay Of Bengal

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The northeast monsoon has strengthened across Tamil Nadu, triggering widespread rainfall and atmospheric disturbances across southern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensified monsoon has led to the formation of a persistent low-pressure trough over southern Kerala and adjoining Comorin Sea regions, while a deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area continues to hover in the same zone.

According to Amudha, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the system is likely to move west-northwestward on Monday, gradually developing into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Simultaneously, a new low-pressure zone is expected to form over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, which may further intensify and move northwestward by Wednesday, influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until October 24.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning in many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets - especially along the northern coastal districts, Western Ghats, and nearby interior regions.

Fishermen have been advised to return to the shore as strong winds of 35–55 kmph are expected over the south and central Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea near Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Maldives areas until October 23.

For Monday, heavy rainfall is likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts.

On Tuesday, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai may receive moderate to heavy rain.

On October 23, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts, while Krishna­giri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai could experience heavy spells.

During the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, Kotagiri recorded 14 cm of rain, while Kovilankulam and Aruppukottai each received 13 cm.

Makinampatti recorded 12 cm, and Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, and Koundampatti each received 11 cm.

Private weather observer Hemachandar of Delta Weatherman, however, noted that the current low-pressure system is unlikely to evolve into a cyclonic storm.

“The system is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Kovalam, north of Chennai, by the night of October 23 or early morning on October 24,” he said.

