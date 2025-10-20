TGS Awarded OBN 4D Contract In Goa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(20 October 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an OBN acquisition contract in Gulf of America. The 4D monitor survey is scheduled to commence in Q4 2025, and the acquisition duration is approximately 4.5 months. The contract was not included in the booked position disclosed in TGS' Q2 2025 presentation.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "The Gulf of America is a core market for our OBN business, and we are very pleased to secure this contract for a repeat IOC customer. The client values our OBN technology, and in combination with our proven track record of project execution and timely delivery, they are confident we will deliver high-quality data and insights to optimize production from one of their highest producing facilities in the Gulf of America.”

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

