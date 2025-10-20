Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected During Kali Puja? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation is forming over the Bay of Bengal near the South Andaman Sea, which could turn into a deep depression by October 24. Due to this, there's a chance of light to moderate rain in coastal districts

A cyclonic circulation is forming over the Bay of Bengal near the South Andaman Sea. It will become a deep depression by Oct 24. The system will move north-northwest and may intensify, possibly causing heavy rain during Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta.

According to the weather office, there's no rain expected during the festive season of Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Phonta from Monday to Wednesday. Monday morning will have partly cloudy skies, with sunny, clear weather for the rest of the day. Some areas might see slight fog in the morning.

The Alipore Met Office reports a chance of heavy rain in some South Bengal districts during Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta due to a new cyclonic circulation. What will the weather be like on Diwali? Get the full update. On Monday, some areas will have partly cloudy skies with less chance of rain. From Tuesday, expect sunny, clear skies with no rain.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in coastal districts of South Bengal like North & South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur, with a chance of light rain in parts of West Medinipur. Other districts will have partly cloudy skies but no rain. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Rain is possible in four coastal districts of South Bengal and three hilly districts of North Bengal.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts might see light rain with thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Parts of Jalpaiguri may also get light showers. Other districts will remain dry. From Monday, North Bengal will have no rain, with sunny, clear skies and some morning fog in places.