Diwali 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Shashi Tharoor, And Other Opposition Leaders Extend Wishes-What Did They Say?

MENAFN - Live Mint) As India began celebrating the festival of lights, politicians across the country wished citizens on Diwali, showering blessings and wishes on the festive occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted as early as 6 am in the morning, wishing Indians a happy Diwali, while members of the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc followed suit.

| Happy Diwali 2025 ✨: Top 200 wishes, quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp status

Here, we take a look at some of the Diwali greetings shared by Opposition politicians.

Diwali 2025 greetings from Opposition politicians

INDIA bloc politicians from across the country posted their wishes on social media, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extending "heartfelt Diwali greetings" to all, and issuing a clarion call for unity and harmony.

"Let us all come together to promote love, brotherhood, harmony, and goodwill, and confront injustice, ignorance, and discrimination unitedly, so that the light of truth and justice always illuminates our path," wrote the Congress chief.

Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too extended his wishes on Monday, writing,“May India be illuminated by the lamps of happiness, and may every courtyard be filled with the light of joy, prosperity, and love.”

Rahul's sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wished Indians on Diwali, writing,“Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow citizens on this grand festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into all your lives.”

Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, wished people on Diwali and urged people to celebrate responsibly.

"May this festival, which shows the path from darkness to light, dispel the darkness of hatred, violence, falsehood, unrest, poverty, and ignorance that afflicts society, and spread the light of friendship, coexistence, truth, peace, and wisdom everywhere-this is my heartfelt wish," the Karnataka CM wrote, adding,“While celebrating the joy of the festival, do not forget to care for the environment. Use only eco-friendly firecrackers, and elders should remain vigilant when young children are bursting crackers.”

Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot also extended their warm wishes to citizens, with Pilot writing,“May every home be illuminated, may there be a spring of joys. Diwali brings the light of enthusiasm into life.”

Meanwhile, former CM Gehlot wrote,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious festival of Diwali. May this grand festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into all your lives.”

Thiruvanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also extended his wishes using two posters on social media.

Beyond veteran Congress leaders, AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among major opposition figures to extend their greetings.

"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow countrymen. May Mother Lakshmi ji spread the light of happiness, prosperity, and well-being in your lives. May you always remain healthy and achieve great success," wrote Kejriwal on X, while former CM and AAP leader Atishi posted,“May the blessings of Mother Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha keep the lamp of happiness, boundless prosperity, and success shining in your lives. May this festival bring love, peace, and joy to your home and family.”

Mamata Banerjee, in a post in Bengali, wished citizens both a happy Diwali and Kali Puja, and went on to share a song that she wrote and composed.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, wrote, "Let's celebrate the festival of lights by illuminating our world with humanity, love, and brotherhood. A very Happy Diwali to all!"

Also known as the festival of lights, Indians are celebrating Diwali on October 20 this year.