Russia Loses 890 More Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,270 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,399 armored fighting vehicles, 33,879 (+45) artillery systems, 1,524 multiple rocket launchers, 1,229 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,864 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 346 helicopters, 72,365 (+398) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 64,892 (+94) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,980 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.