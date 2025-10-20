403
Morocco Crowned FIFA U-20 World Cup Champions, Beating Argentina 2-0
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan team was crowned the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup champions after beating Argentina by 2-0 goals at the tournament held in Chile.
Morocco scored twice during the game at the 12th and 29th minutes via striker Yassir Zabiri, a professional for Portuguese FC Famalicao.
Morocco defeated South Korea, the United States, and France before reaching the final.
Morocco is the first Arab country and second African nation to win the U-20 title, after Senegal in 2009.
The third place in the tournament went to Colombia, which beat France by 1-0 on October 18.
The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup was held from September 27 to October 19 and featured the participation of 24 teams. (end)
