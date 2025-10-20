Ellis Martin Report: Great Northern Minerals (ASX:GNM) Advances Catalyst Ridge Rare Earth And Antimony Project

The Ellis Martin Report features an exclusive interview with Greg Schifrin, President of Minex Corporation and U.S. Lead for Great Northern Minerals (ASX:GNM) (OTCMKTS:GNMRF) (FRA:3GW) - a company advancing its rare-earth and antimony portfolio near California's historic Mountain Pass Mine.

Host Ellis Martin, Founder of Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report, also serves as U.S. Strategic Advisor for Great Northern Minerals, guiding the company's North American visibility and investor outreach.

Together they explore the Catalyst Ridge Project, the growing global demand for critical minerals, and how Australia and the United States are collaborating to secure the materials that power defense technology, clean energy, and AI infrastructure.

Discussion Highlights:

- The rising importance of antimony and rare earths to U.S. national security

- Why Australian miners lead the critical minerals renaissance

- Creating a domestic supply chain independent of China

- New geophysical discoveries at Catalyst Ridge near Mountain Pass

- Permitting progress and U.S. expansion plans

Great Northern Minerals (ASX:GNM) is preparing for its OTC Markets listing, opening investment access for U.S. investors and strategic partners in the critical-minerals sector.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

