Man Held For Stealing Gold Ornaments From Temple In Reasi
Jammu- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the idol inside a temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
Shakti Kumar Verma, a resident of Garhi village of Udhampur, was arrested and 30 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 3 lakhs were recovered from his possession, a police spokesman said.
