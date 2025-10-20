Man Held for Stealing Gold Ornaments from Temple in Reasi

Jammu- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the idol inside a temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Shakti Kumar Verma, a resident of Garhi village of Udhampur, was arrested and 30 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 3 lakhs were recovered from his possession, a police spokesman said.