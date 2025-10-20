Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Held For Stealing Gold Ornaments From Temple In Reasi

Man Held For Stealing Gold Ornaments From Temple In Reasi


2025-10-20 12:03:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Man Held for Stealing Gold Ornaments from Temple in Reasi

Jammu- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the idol inside a temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Shakti Kumar Verma, a resident of Garhi village of Udhampur, was arrested and 30 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 3 lakhs were recovered from his possession, a police spokesman said.

MENAFN20102025000215011059ID1110218101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search