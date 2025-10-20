Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Net Worth: Check Asset, Lifestyle New Parents

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Net Worth: A new chapter has begun in the lives of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. They are no longer just husband and wife, but also parents to a baby boy

Raghav Chadha is a politician with the Aam Aadmi Party since 2012. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actress active since 2011. She debuted in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl,' winning a Filmfare award. She's known for films like 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Reports say Raghav Chadha's net worth is about ₹50 lakh. His home is valued at ₹36 lakh. He owns a Maruti Swift Dzire, gold worth ₹4.94 lakh, and bonds/shares worth ₹6 lakh.

Parineeti Chopra is much richer than Raghav. Reports say her net worth is ₹74 crore, 148 times his. She owns a ₹22 crore home in Bandra and cars like a Range Rover and Audi Q7.

Raghav's 2020-21 income was ₹2.44 lakh/year. As an MP, he earns ~₹1 lakh/month. Parineeti's annual income is ~₹5.36 crore, charging ₹6-7 crore per film.