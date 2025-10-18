Ranji Trophy: Rishav Raj Shines On Debut As Jharkhand Crush TN By An Innings And 114 Runs

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Oct 18 (IANS) Jharkhand recorded a commanding innings and 114-run victory over former champions Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash at Coimbatore on Saturday, with debutant off-spinner Rishav Raj delivering a match-winning performance.

The 24-year-old, playing his maiden first-class game, finished with impressive figures of 4 for 49 as Tamil Nadu's batting collapsed once again on the fourth and final day.

Jharkhand, who had piled up 419 in their first innings, had already put themselves in the driver's seat by bundling Tamil Nadu out for just 93 in the first innings and enforcing the follow-on. Resuming on the final morning virtually assured of victory, Ishan Kishan's men wrapped up proceedings efficiently, dismissing Tamil Nadu for 212 in 79 overs to claim a bonus point and seal an emphatic win.

Rishav Raj, who had sparked Tamil Nadu's first-innings collapse by removing the teenage opener on Friday, returned fresh on Saturday to pick up two more key wickets, capping off a dream debut.

The day began with Tamil Nadu adding just 11 runs to their overnight total before 17-year-old debutant Jeganathan Hemchudeshan was dismissed by pacer Sahil Raj for 28. Sahil, who had been incisive throughout the match, ended with six wickets across both innings. Veteran batter Baba Indrajith, with 16 first-class centuries to his name, was next to fall, caught by Shikhar Mohan off Rishav Raj for 22 as Jharkhand tightened their grip.

Tamil Nadu's only resistance came from 19-year-old C. Andre Siddarth, who compiled a gritty 80 off 180 deliveries with 12 boundaries. His patient 100-run stand with M. Shahrukh Khan (37) briefly revived hopes for the home side, lifting them from 93 for 5 to 193.

However, once Anukul Roy broke the partnership by dismissing Shahrukh, Tamil Nadu's tail offered little resistance. Roy finished with 3 for 42 as the last three wickets tumbled for just 14 runs, with injured tail-ender Balasubramaniam Sachin unable to bat.

Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for his superb 173 in Jharkhand's first innings, which set the tone for their dominant win.